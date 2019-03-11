Marc Morrison of CUT kicked two conversions and a penalty against UWC on Monday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The Central University of Technology (CUT) ran in five tries to the three of the University of the Western Cape (UWC) to keep the Varsity Cup newcomers winless in a 35-21 victory on Monday. In a bottom-of-the-table clash at the UWC Sports Grounds, the visitors didn’t seem to have accumulated any rustiness in their off week as they absolutely dominated territory and possession, especially in the first half.

That first half in particular was another case of UWC’s ill-discipline, making what was always going to be a tough transition an even harder one, as it has a number of times this season.

They conceded nine penalties in the opening 40 minutes alone, while their lineout didn’t always go their way early on either.

CUT used their possession and territorial advantage in the opening stanza to run two early tries through Ruan Wasserman, Rayno Nel and another by Anrich Alberts after UWC’s Jean-Louis de Lange saw red, while UWC managed only one through Tristan Leyds.

A double by CUT in the second half and one more by UWC was also joined by another card for Chester Williams’ side, this time a yellow.

And while the hosts had the last say in terms of tries scored, it was CUT who bagged their second positive result in a row.



Points-Scorers

UWC 21 – Tries: Tristan Leyds (2), Andre Manuel. Conversions: Aidynn Cupido (2), Rayno Nel (1).

CUT 35 – Tries: Ruan Wasserman, Anrich Alberts (2), Gerhardus Nel. Conversions: Heinrich Bitzi (2), Marc Morrison (2). Penalty: Morrison (1).





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook