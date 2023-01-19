Cape Town - The fact that the Bulls have chosen a full-strength squad for tomorrow’s Champions Cup clash against Lyon shows that they are going all out for victory, despite only really needing a point to reach the playoffs. But the composition of the starting line-up will be interesting, as although backline coach Chris Rossouw said after the 39-28 win over Exeter Chiefs last week that most of the same players will feature, he added that there could be “rotation” within the match-23 against Lyon.

The wear and tear of the “two months of hell” that Bulls director of rugby Jake White mentioned previously will be taking its toll now, as December and January have seen the Pretoria side play Cardiff and Lyon at Loftus, Exeter, Stormers, Sharks and Dragons away, and Exeter again at home. Some warhorses such as Marco van Staden, Johan Grobbelaar, Elrigh Louw and Harold Vorster may be feeling the effects of their high work-rate on the pitch, and the almost endless hours of travel off it, which provides an opportunity for Rossouw and forwards coach Russell Winter to freshen up the team against Lyon at the Stade Gerland tomorrow. Springbok star Kurt-Lee Arendse may be in the same category, considering his excellent output and man-of-the-match display against Exeter, but he will be on a lengthy break with the rest of the national players in February and March, so is likely to soldier on.

Bear in mind that there is also the no small matter of next Friday’s United Rugby Championship showdown with the Scarlets in Llanelli, where the Bulls (39 points from 12 matches) need to keep winning to hold onto their current third spot on the standings in order to secure a home playoff. They have played an extra game compared to the second-placed Stormers (45 points from 11 matches) and Ulster in fourth (38 from 11), with Leinster well on top with 12 out of 12 wins and 56 points. Cyle Brink is fit again after missing the Exeter game with an injury niggle, which saw Nizaam Carr slot in at No 7. But with Van Staden’s workload, Carr could easily move to No 6 to accommodate Brink at blindside flank or even shift to No 8 if Louw needs a breather.

But Brink’s physicality and hard running will add much-needed firepower to the Bulls on attack at close quarters, which is why Bismarck du Plessis could also get a start again after a brief first-half cameo against Exeter, where his turnover set up David Kriel’s superb try. Du Plessis’ vast experience of playing for Montpellier in France will help the Bulls pack to settle quickly against a Lyon team desperate to keep their Champions Cup hopes alive. The Bulls coaches will have to weigh up sticking with Chris Smith at flyhalf as well, or give Johan Goosen a start after the latter impressed in the Dragons victory in Wales recently – while sharp-shooter Morne Steyn was also part of the group that arrived in Lyon yesterday.

With veteran centres Cornal Hendricks and Lionel Mapoe included in the 31-player squad, they could be reintroduced to give Vorster and Wandisile Simelane a break in midfield as well. Bulls squad Ruan Nortje (captain), Simphiwe Matanzima, Bismarck du Plessis, Francois Klopper, Ruan Vermaak, Janko Swanepoel, Marco van Staden, Cyle Brink, Embrose Papier, Johan Goosen, David Kriel, Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar, Mornay Smith, Reinhardt Ludwig, Wandisile Simelane, Dylan Smith, Nizaam Carr, Elrigh Louw, Zak Burger, Chris Smith, Stravino Jacobs, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Harold Vorster, Lionel Mapoe, Canan Moodie, Bernard van der Linde, Morne Steyn, Cornal Hendricks