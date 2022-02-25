Damian Willemse moves to fullback for Stormers clash against Connacht

The Stormers have made three changes and a positional switch for their United Rugby Championship match against Connacht on Saturday (kick-off 3pm). Evan Roos, Herschel Jantjies and Dan du Plessis have all been included for the clash in Galway, while Damian Willemse shifts to fullback for the Stormers' first-ever match against the Irish side.

Willemse, who ran out at 12 in their last local derby against the Lions, is at fullback in the place of Warrick Gelant, who has been ruled out with a minor hamstring injury, with Du Plessis coming in at inside centre. Jantjies featured off the bench in the 32-10 win at Ellis Park a fortnight ago, while Roos returns from injury. Your DHL Stormers team that will take to the Sportsground in Galway on Saturday for our first-ever clash with @connachtrugby. #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC

📆 Saturday, February 26

⏰ 13h00 GMT (15h00 SAST)

Props Ali Vermaak and Neethling Fouche and loose forward Junior Pokomela are among the replacements, having returned from injury recently.

Stormers head coach John Dobson says they are expecting a different challenge at the Sportsground. "We have built up some pleasing momentum over the last few weeks in South Africa, but we know that we face an altogether different challenge this weekend. "While it is disappointing that Warrick has not recovered in time to play, we are excited to welcome back the likes of Evan Roos, Ali Vermaak, Neethling Fouche and Junior Pokomela from injury.

"We know that it will take a big effort for 80 minutes from every single player to get the result," he said. Stormers team: 15 Damian Willemse 14 Sergeal Petersen 13 Ruhan Nel 12 Dan du Plessis 11 Seabelo Senatla 10 Manie Libbok 9 Herschel Jantjies 8 Evan Roos 7 Ernst van Rhyn 6 Deon Fourie 5 Marvin Orie 4 Adre Smith 3 Brok Harris 2 Scarra Ntubeni 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain). Bench: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter 17 Ali Vermaak 18 Neethling Fouche 19 David Meihuizen 20 Hacjivah Dayimani 21 Junior Pokomela 22 Paul de Wet 23 Angelo Davids.