Damian Willemse not thinking about the Springboks yet, aims to keep building Rugby World Cup momentum

Cape Town — It is a Rugby World Cup year, and for the top Springboks, work must be a bit tougher than usual at the moment. They would want to give their all for their franchises in the Champions Cup and United Rugby Championship, but the main prize at the end of the year is the Webb Ellis Cup, which Siya Kolisi and his men will aim to retain in France in September and October.

But then do you hold yourself back in the Champions Cup and URC, to avoid injury and potential loss of form? Do you pace yourself throughout the season? That would be difficult to do anyway, as the both European competitions are a big deal and the franchises need to get some bang for their buck out of their top players. Stormers star Damian Willemse, though, and many others will be getting a welcome break over the next few weeks as the Boks will be rested and attend a training camp.

But before that, the utility back is gearing up for Saturday’s clash against Clermont at Cape Town Stadium (7.30pm kick-off). “I haven’t chatted to the bosses yet. I’ve only spoken to our S&C, which is Andy (Edwards), and obviously we are going on a few weeks’ break now, and the World Cup is a little bit later,” Willemse said after arriving back home on Tuesday from the UK, following Sunday’s 28-14 victory over London Irish. “But for now, I just want to finish it off really strongly and make sure that I continue to play good rugby, and stay physically and mentally in the best position that I can. Later in the year, we will look at the Rugby World Cup, and take it from there.

“Just for myself, and probably for every other player, it’s just to perform week in and week out. Just keeping that momentum and taking that momentum with you into the World Cup is really important. “Looking forward to the few months ahead, I just want to play well every week and collect that momentum, keep on growing and get better every week. Hopefully in a few months’ time, I can get onto a good run.” The 24-year-old featured at fullback at the Brentford Community Stadium against Irish, but could move to flyhalf for the concussed Manie Libbok – although coach John Dobson has a few other options at No 10 too in the shape of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Kade Wolhuter and Jean-Luc du Plessis.

Willemse feels that he is in a “good spot” mentally and physically, and after being named as the Man of the Match at the weekend, he hopes that the Stormers can improve on a frustrating second-half display in London against 13 men. “Honestly, it was a bit of a weird game – it wasn’t something that we expected to happen. They got two red cards and a yellow card as well, and I think it just got a little bit loose,” he said. “We as players probably didn’t manage it the best we could, and the penalty count also influenced the flow of the game. As soon as we got territory and entries into their half, we would then chuck it up – then we would do a mis-throw or we would concede a penalty again, and end up back in our half.