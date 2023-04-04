Discipline is key as Sharks look to learn from Bulls’ mistakes against Toulouse

Durban — Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am says the Sharks have learned from the Bulls’ defeat to Toulouse at the weekend and will focus heavily on their discipline when they face the same opponents in France in Saturday’s Champions Cup quarter-final. “I thought the Bulls did really well until the 50th minute of that game on Sunday and what cost them was the penalty count,” said Am.

“All South African teams like the confrontational and physical side of things, and if we bring that against a side like Toulouse, who have a big pack, it will give us confidence. But we need to have good discipline to minimise their opportunities to get into our 22. That is what cost the Bulls on Sunday.” Fortunately, discipline is an area where the Sharks have shown a marked improvement after some disciplinary disasters in the United Rugby Championship (URC). In fact, the Sharks, for once, were on the right side of the penalty count when they defeated Munster last week. “Our discipline has definitely been a big work-on this season. What has been particularly frustrating is that our penalties in the past weren’t system related, but individual errors,” Am said. “That is very frustrating as it is avoidable and it is something we are continually working on. The set-piece aside, a lot of the penalties against us have been random penalties.

“We have been letting ourselves down and allowing our opponents to put us under pressure,” he added. The Sharks travel to the south of France as underdogs and are likely to be without (injured) talisman lock Eben Etzebeth. But Am believes they have the game to shock Toulouse. “I think French sides have a similar style to us, they place a lot of emphasis on a strong set-piece and forward dominance and a backline that is not afraid to move the ball around,” he said.

“It is like versus like in this game. We know we are up against a big side. And Toulouse, who are such a good team, having home-ground advantage does make it a massive challenge for us. But it is something we are preparing for and it is a challenge we are looking forward to embracing.” Am was asked if a Sharks win in France would make a statement on behalf of the Springboks ahead of the World Cup later this year in the same country, but he would not take the bait. “We are fully focused on the Sharks and the Heineken Cup is a massive competition and great to be a part of,” he said.