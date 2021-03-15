Dylan Smith bids farewell to Lions with immediate effect

JOHANNESBURG - The Lions will find themselves a bit thin at loosehead for the foreseeable future after it was announced on Monday that long-serving prop Dylan Smith would be leaving the union with immediate effect. The 27-year-old Smith has been a stalwart of the Lions for close to a decade, but will now move on to other pastures in what was described by the union's media release as a “mutual separation.” It was not made immediately known where Smith would be departing to. “I would like to take this opportunity to wish the Lions all the best for the future,” Smith said in the statement. “A big thank you to the players, coaches and administrators, you have all made such a big impact on my life over these last eight years. Lastly, thanks to the Lions’ loyal fans. It has been a privilege to play for you. Wishing the boys all the success in the future,” he signed off.

The immediate departure of Smith leaves the Lions a bit short in the No 1 jumper. The incumbent Sti Sithole, one of their recent stand out performers and who in February signed a contract extension with the union for the next two years, started the majority of matches for the Joburg-based outfit last season, with Smith sitting on the bench. With Smith's exit, the only other loosehead in the senior set-up is 22-year-old Nathan McBeth.

The former Baby Bok, however, is highly rated by coach Ivan van Rooyen and is expected to have a long and fruitful career, and started both preparation matches against the Pumas and Easter Province Elephants recently. McBeth's performance against the EP was especially noteworthy as he had an industrious outing around the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on the day. McBeth was also drafted into the larger squad for the Springbok Showdown in October last year.

The Lions can also call upon and accelerate the development of former Baby Bok Nkosikhona Masuka, who played in last season's Under-20 Provincial Championship final against the Bulls, and SA Schools prop Banele Mthenjane, who came off the bench in the Lions’ victory over both the Pumas and the EP.

It is the second high profile departure from the union after Springbok lock Marvin Orie earlier this year declined to re-sign with the team.

The Lions are currently gearing up for their penultimate clash against the Sharks as they step up their preparation for the Rainbow Cup, which has yet to be finalised with a planned start in April. It is expected that several of their first team players will make an appearance in Saturday afternoon's encounter.

The Lions will name that matchday squad on Thursday.

