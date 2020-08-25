Early specialisation and professionalism in schoolboy rugby - good or bad?

CAPE TOWN - IOL Sport Rugby writer Wynona Louw in conversation with two Cape Town-based rugby coaches, Dr Wilbur Kraak and Kevin Musikanth: It’s often said that South Africa has the best schoolboy rugby in the world, and if you look at our performance against international opposition and how in-demand these young athletes are, you wouldn’t have much to base a possible counter-argument on. Last year alone, 22 schoolboys were offered overseas contracts – three from Australia, one each from England and Ireland, two from Japan and a whopping 13 from the French – one group in particular that seems to know Craven Week pitch sides all too well. Now, at face value, there’s probably not much other than a full-on right to brag about our schoolboy pedigree attached to those numbers, but the professionalism in the sport locally – and, in turn, early specialisation – has attracted a good few pairs of narrowing eyes to its increasing prominence in recent years. And not without reason. It’s not bizarre to hear of schoolboys who are only allowed to play rugby, or to see some ditching December holidays for pre-season training. There are special hours of schooling, a heavily-congested fixture list and, of course, horror stories of these boys turning to performance-enhancing drugs. So it’s not too hard to see why early specialisation and schoolboy professionalism is a focus.

But is it good or is it bad?

Some will argue that Mozart focused only on masterfully composing music from a very young age, and there are also those who will rightfully remind you of the ultimate protean, Leonardo da Vinci, who was exceptional in a number of fields.

Has rugby become a job too early, are we depriving kids of just being kids, or is an early focus the way to go? Whichever side of the halfway line you’re on, there are arguments for and against both.

Kraak and Musikanth give their views on three key points…

Early specialisation, yes or no?

“I think up until the age of 16 kids should be exposed to multiple sports, not just from a developmental perspective, but also from a social perspective. I think as soon as they specialize, they only move with one group of people, and that, for me, is a concern. Early specialization takes away kids’ opportunity to develop holistically.

“From a pure science perspective - there is a lot of research that shows that early specialisation doesn’t lead to elite performance and it excludes a lot of people, like your late developers. Sport is so designed that it’s easier to exclude people than to include them, and the reason why I’m saying that is because only one percent of people go on the play professional sport, and I think it’s even less in rugby if you look at the contracting model. So why is everything geared and focused on that one percent, what about the other 99 percent?” - Kraak

“Everything revolves around the coach. I’m of the opinion that if you find the right coach he’ll make sure that this player is well-rounded, whether he specialises early or not. The player might find the right coach, one who likes the idea of giving the talented boy the tools for early specialisation, and in my opinion that’s way better than finding the wrong coach and focusing on all sports. The right coach is the factor we should be paying the most attention too.

“No can dispute that kids must be kids, but if that one percent is changing the world, then as a coach that is also the group of players that you need to focus on.” - Musikanth

Is our schoolboy rugby becoming too professional?

“I don’t believe there’s an issue with being professional in your approach, I think professionalism can instil a lot of good things like discipline, hard work, being part of a team environment, so I don’t have an issue with that. But, as soon as you become professional, you start recruiting from outside your province, and I’ve got a major issue with that. Is it then about the boy or about the school? Do they really want to invest in and develop this boy, or do they just want results and the end product?

“If he gets a career-ending injury at Under-14 level, will they still support that boy’s education until matric? I always ask schools that question, and sometimes they can’t answer it. A lot of schools say they do it for development, but if your purpose was really development, why did you need to go get these boys from the Southern Cape or the Eastern Cape, what about your own province? They want to target a specific talent. They’re suddenly targeting boys of colour because unions have certain targets and boys of colour are still considered development.”

“Then, when these guys make it to the higher levels, they claim “we developed those boys. You identified that boy with potential, you didn’t really develop him. You’re not really doing development, all you’re doing is identification because that boy is already equipped with a certain skillset that caught your eye, and that’s why you recruited him.

“It’s sad because a lot of boys are taken out of their communities, and those are actually the role models, those are the boys who need to stay in those communities. The other day I asked a white Afrikaans parent - who argued with me and said this should be seen as opportunity - ‘you’ve got a 14-year-old boy, if one of the top black rugby schools in the Eastern Cape offered him a full bursary, the biggest one a South African rugby school can offer, would you allow your son to go?’

“He said ‘no, because he’ll struggle to adapt’ and I told him that’s exactly the problem, yet you expect a boy of colour to go out of his environment and for him to adapt to a different lifestyle and without his support network, but when it’s the other way around you can’t do exactly the same. That’s one of my biggest pet hates. These kids having to adapt without a support network can influence their academics and every aspect of their life. There’s too much focus on the schools, it’s not about the kids.

“It comes back to the question Kevin raised - what type of coaches are we appointing? We need to look at their roles in development.”

“Why don’t we invest in communities and equip coaches in those communities so that we can develop? At the end of the day the bigger schools are going to get bigger and get more support, what’s going to happen to the rest? There are a lot of schools that do a lot for development and we need to acknowledge that as well, there are schools that do it for the right reasons, but these schools who recruit boys who end up not making it and then they’re done with them...that puts a psychological strain on these boys.” - Kraak

“What Wilbur said about professionalism and the poaching of boys is a difficult thing to argue against. In an ideal world you’d have this perfect group of coaches working with this perfect group of players and they’ll develop within their provinces and make a difference, ultimately that’s what we would all want to happen. But, at the same time, as a coach you have to do the best you possibly can, in the most wholesome-possible way, to make a difference to a person, a team or a school. If you’re going to try and fold it into trying to save the world outside of your role as a rugby coach, you might find that you’re a lesser coach in that regard.

“The rugby world needs qualified people like Wilbur who can guide and educate the benefits of developing the person as well as the player, but in the end there are still going to be players who come from a different provinces and who find coaches that have the skills to assist them in not only being better players, but being better people too, irrespective of where they have played before. Many people have a role to play in the development of young adults.

“I think, like with anything in life really, talent comes at a price. It’s not one size fits all. For every very bad story there’s a very good story and we should learn from both of them. No one can dispute the fact that all the negatives around early specialisation are lessons of validity - there is data on these things and we should pay attention to this. Wilbur is right, somebody coming, for example, out of a South African environment going to France, chances are by doing that whether he makes it or not is a 50-50, whereas putting him in an environment that he is used to will increase his chances because they don’t have to adapt, then again being able to adapt is also a valuable skill both in sport and in life.

“I’m besotted over exceptional people - I’m speaking about the exception here, not the rule. Wilbur makes very good points about the rule, but let’s not use the rule to dictate the way we treat the exception. Sometimes exceptional people do grow up too quickly, sometimes things do go wrong, but that applies not just to rugby, it applies to everything. There is in my opinion a shortage of coaches who know how to deal with exceptionally talented players.

Our job as coaches is to make players better and provide platforms for them to shine, this requires a broad range of coaching skills, especially when dealing with exceptional players. There are many examples in sport of super stars that cannot seem to find their form when they have the wrong coach coaching them. They didn’t become bad players overnight, it is up to the coach to be able to work out how to unlock their talent and as such maximise their potential.

“It goes without saying that I need to make sure that a new player is welcomed and comfortable to talk to me about matters linked to his arrival if he has come from somewhere else, because if he isn’t, he’s not going to be able to play to his ability anyway. The precursor to performance is focusing on the person in this regard as once that is established, the player is able to be unlocked. Sometimes a player is underperforming because he’s in a bad space coaches need to be very aware of this.

How do we bridge the gap between the ‘elitist’ route of buying players from elsewhere to maximise your school’s performance and losing relevance or possibly not being competitive enough if you don’t recruit externally?

“The first thing I would take away is the school ranking system. Also, no poaching outside your provincial borders - there are exceptions, like if the boy relocates. And then I think schools need to have developmental pathways. Also, for me, schoolboy rugby should be used as a steppingstone for coaches to get to the next level, not for coaches coming from the top. A lot of professional players, as soon as they stop playing, become a first team head coach, so it’s all about taking shortcuts.”

The other thing I’ve been thinking about is a skills development programme. Are we not missing a great opportunity in South African rugby to implement something like that? I don’t want to go the New Zealand route, they had a lot of success, but we need something that is unique to South African rugby.

Also, instead of a scoring system in schools rugby, what about having a system where you only determine the winner at the end of a game - where winning isn’t about how many tries you scored or how many points you accumulated, but rather about skill execution. Then we tally up all the scores and determine the winner at the end. If you want to focus on improving skills, that could be something that look at.”- Kraak

“A lot can be achieved by institutions picking the right leadership, then from that leadership comes insight and betterment of relevance. The toughest thing that any organisation can do is pick the right leader. Then, the most important thing for such leadership to do in terms of rugby coaches, is to pick the right coach.

Once this happens the relevance of institution and the positive influence that organisations and coaches have on players’ lives and careers should be a direct consequence.” - Musikanth

*Dr Kraak has a PhD in Sport Science and is currently enrolled for a PhD in Sports Coaching with Cardiff Metropolitan University. He is also a consultant to the Nigeria Rugby Union, a senior lecturer in Coaching and Performance Analysis at Stellenbosch University, and a World Rugby Educator and Level 3 coach.

