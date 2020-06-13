Eden Park sold out for Blues v Hurricanes, says officials

WELLINGTON -Starved of live sports action during the coronavirus shutdown, New Zealand rugby fans have snapped up tickets for the Auckland Blues match against the Wellington Hurricanes on Sunday, with officials putting up the 'full house' sign at Eden Park.

New Zealand's government lifted virtually all Covid-19 restrictions earlier this week, allowing a 10-week competition for the country's five Super Rugby teams to begin this weekend without any limits on crowd sizes.

The Blues said that by 12 p.m. local (1a.m. SA time) on Saturday they had sold 43,000 tickets, the capacity set for the match, and there would be no gate sales on matchday.

Eden Park can usually seat up to about 50,000.

"It was only a few weeks ago that we were planning for a competition behind closed doors," Blues Chief Executive Andrew Hore said in a statement on Saturday.