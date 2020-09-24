Elton Jantjies to lead revamped Lions pride against Stormers
JOHANNESBURG – The Lions resume their Covid-19 interrupted season this weekend, when they face the Stormers in the Vodacom Super Fan double header at Loftus Versfeld.
The Johannesburg-based outfit have gone with a mix of stalwarts and new faces for their Super Fan Saturday meeting with the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld (kick-off 7pm).
In a major boost, loose forward Jaco Kriel has recovered fully from the injury that kept him sidelined earlier in the year, while prop Ruan Dreyer is back from his stint with Gloucester.
Elton Jantjies will continue as captain of a side that features a number of new faces, including Jaco Visagie, Burger Odendaal, Sibahle Maxwane, Divan Russouw and EW Viljoen.
#LIOvSTO: (Playing over the Festive season) It's going to be very different playing a game and celebrating Christmas & New Year with friends and family, and now we can do it with our team mates. - @jantjies_elton— Emirates Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) September 24, 2020
Lions:
1 Dylan Smith, 2 Gerrit Visagie, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orrie, 6 Jaco Kriel, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 9 Andre Warner, 10 Elton Jantjies (Captain), 11 Courtnall Skosan, 12 Burger Odendaal, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 14 Sibahle Maxwane, 15 Divan Russouw.
Replacements:
Sti Sithole, jan-Henning Campher, Carlu Sadie, Wilhelm vd Sluys, Reinhard Nothnagel, MJ Pelser, Francke Horn, Lyn MAssyn, Dillon Smit, Gianni Lombard, Stean Pienaar, Daniel Kriel, Manuel Rass, Jamba Ulengo, EW Viljoen.
@WynonaLouw