England to play Italy on October 31 as Six Nations confirm schedule

LONDON – The final round of the Six Nations Championship will be played on October 31 with leaders England taking on Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome as organisers confirmed the dates for the remaining four fixtures.

The Six Nations was suspended in March when the Covid-19 pandemic hit Europe and World Rugby had last week earmarked October 24 and 31 as the concluding dates of the tournament.

It's back!



The schedule for the final matches of the 2020 @SixNationsRugby and the @Womens6Nations have been confirmed.



Find out more ⬇️ — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) August 5, 2020

England are top of the standings with 13 points, ahead of France on points difference. All teams have one game left to play apart from Ireland and Italy, who have two.

Ireland will host Italy on October 24 to complete the last match of the fourth round before the final round a week later.

France are set to host Ireland at the Stade de France while the venue for Wales' match against Scotland is yet to be decided, with British media reporting the match may be held at Twickenham.