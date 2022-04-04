Ex-Boks coach Peter de Villiers’ wife drowns in Gqeberha pool

Cape Town — The wife of former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers has died in a drowning incident in Gqeberha. Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg told IOL Sport that an inquest docket had been opened after Theresa’s body was found floating in a pool on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisment

“SAPS Walmer is investigating an inquest after the body of a woman was found floating in a pool in Fairview this afternoon, 4 April 2022. “It is alleged that at approximately 12:00, the body of a 62 year old woman was found in the swimming pool at a house in Redbud Street in Fairview. The deceased is from Paarl, but was visiting family in Gqeberha. She was found in the pool by a family member. No foul play is suspected,” Janse Van Rensburg said. Political party GOOD, for whom De Villiers ran for ward council last year, tweeted their condolences for the former Bok coach’s wife.

Story continues below Advertisment

“GOOD extends its most heartfelt condolences to @CoachPdV, former SA rugby coach and GOOD Councillor, on the passing of his beloved wife. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you. May strength, peace, love surround you as you and your family go through this difficult time,” the party said in a tweet. GOOD extends its most heartfelt condolences to @CoachPdV, former SA rugby coach and GOOD Councillor, on the passing of his beloved wife.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to you. May strength, peace, love surround you as you and your family go through this difficult time. — GOOD (@ForGoodZA) April 4, 2022 Theresa’s passing comes just over three years after the family had to bury their daughter Odille Monk, who lost her battle against cancer towards the end of 2019.

Story continues below Advertisment

De Villiers’ coaching career ended after the 64-year-old parted ways with EP Rugby in September last year. He also previously coached Zimbabwe, where he was fired after failing to qualify for the 2019 World Cup, and between 2008 and 2011, he served as Springbok coach, where he guided the then world champions to a series win over the British and Irish Lions, and famously won the Tri Nations title in, both in 2009. IOL Sport