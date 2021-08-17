Ex-Springbok prop Tendai ’The Beast’ Mtawarira joins Sharks board

"Being a former player, Tendai understands their needs, and his voice will be a crucial one at the boardroom table," the Durban-based outfit said in a statement.

DURBAN – Retired 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning South Africa prop Tendai 'The Beast' Mtawarira has been appointed to the board of South African franchise the Sharks, it was announced on Tuesday .

Born and educated in neighbouring Zimbabwe, loosehead prop Mtawarira made his Test debut in 2008 and became an instant favourite with supporters.

Delighted to be joining an esteemed team of accomplished individuals on @TheSharksZA Board & being part of an exciting new journey led by our owner @MarcoMasotti_

I want to thank Marco & the rest of the ownership group as well as Sharks CEO, Ed Coetzee for having faith in me. pic.twitter.com/z2EB4NUGM5 — Tendai Mtawarira (@Beast_TM) August 17, 2021

They loved his powerful surges with the ball tucked under his arm and many hardly knew nor were able to pronounce his surname, referring to him only as 'The Beast'.

While nicknames are common among South African footballers, Mtawarira was the only Springbok to have one.