Ex-Western Cape Premier Ebrahim Rasool appointed WP Professional Rugby chairman

CAPE TOWN – Former Western Cape Premier and South African ambassador to the United States, Ebrahim Rasool, has been appointd as chairman of the Western Province Rugby Football Union.

This was ratified at a board meeting on Friday where WPRFU president Zelt Marais conveyed the unanimous decision to the Board of Directors.

"It is a deep honour and an exceptional challenge to accept this post. The Western Cape is undoubtedly the cradle of rugby in South Africa, and we must nurture rugby from grassroots – the clubs and the schools – to the professional – the DHL Stormers and our Springboks,” Rasool said after his appointment.

“But we must honour the whole history of rugby, from the very celebrated to those written out of rugby history,” he continued.

"But we can only thrive if we deliver value to all who are involved in the game, from investors and sponsors to the players and the very loyal rugby public or the region. I look forward to working closely with president Zelt Marais to ensure the sustainability and excellence of rugby in this region," Rasool added.