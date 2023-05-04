EXCLUSIVE: John Plumtree signs as head coach of Sharks

Johannesburg - It is official. John Plumtree has put pen to paper at the Sharks and will begin as their head coach on July 1, with Neil Powell reverting to his director of rugby role at the Durban team. The Sharks confirmed the news on Thursday morning and added that another former coach at the Sharks, Dave Williams, will assist Plumtree.

Williams was a respected member of former head coach Sean Everitt’s staff. He coached the attack when the Sharks were dominating Super Rugby only for Covid-19 to force rugby into international lockdown. Williams has been coaching in England with Bath.

Plumtree’s coaching career in Durban began in 2007 when he was assistant to Dick Muir before the New Zealander took over the reins as head coach between 2008 and 2012. Under Plumtree, the Sharks won Currie Cup titles in 2008 and 2010 and contested the Super Rugby final in 2012.

His successes with the Sharks were not only limited to coaching — as a player under the late Ian McIntosh, Plumtree won Currie Cup titles in the historic 1990 final, and again in 1996, having represented Natal in 80 games as a tough, mobile flank between 1988 and 1997. Plumtree is highly regarded in his native New Zealand and abroad, boasting an impressive coaching record, having won titles in Wales, South Africa, and New Zealand, and was an assistant coach to Ian Foster between 2020 and 2022. Powell said that the return of Plumtree and Williams to the Shark Tank is the start of a new era.

“This is an exciting time and a great opportunity to welcome back two vastly experienced coaches that understand our culture, the environment, and know what it takes to wear this jersey. “Plum is an experienced and astute coach that has coached at the highest level. We are delighted to have him return to lead our senior team. I am sure he is looking forward to hitting the ground running in July, as we prepare for the new season ahead.” Plumtree added: “Durban has always been my home away from home for many years and I have the fondest memories of my time here both as a player and a coach. I look forward to returning to the Sharks set-up and working with a talented group of players.