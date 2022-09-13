Exeter Chief rugby player stranded in SA after passport stolen

Durban — South Africa’s notorious crime scene has robbed the English Premiership and the Exeter Chiefs, in particular, of one of their star players after Jacques Vermeulen had his passport stolen while on holiday in his native Cape Town.
According to devonlive.com, Vermuelen is trapped in South Africa and missed the Chief’s first match of the new English season last week after his passport was stolen from his car.
Junior Springbok Vermeulen played 12 matches for Western Province and then 38 for the Sharks before joining Exeter in 2019 on a three-year deal.
The 27-year-old has grown into one of the club’s most valuable players and he returned to South Africa in the English off-season to have his passport renewed, only to have it stolen.
Vermeulen is a tough flanker and has scored 19 tries in 46 games for the Chiefs and he would have been an automatic choice when they played the Leicester Tigers in the opening round of the Premiership last week. Fortunately for the Chiefs — and Vermuelen — they won 24-20.
WATCH: Five players that can ignite the Lions and bring back The Pride
Jake White to coach defence as Bulls aim for URC title
I needed a new challenge to take me to the next level, says Vincent Tshituka on Sharks move
WATCH: Real men (and women) wear pink Bulls jerseys
Thomas du Toit to lead Sharks in URC warm-up against Stormers
Sacha Mngomezulu wants to ‘own’ Stormers No 10 jersey
Exeter are now doing their best to get an emergency visa organised for Vermeulen but are unlikely to have him back in England for their match against the Worcester Warriors on Sunday in round two of the Premiership.
Vermeulen is one of the most powerful loose forwards playing England — he weighs in at 113kgs and is just under 2m tall (1.97m).
Schooled at Paarl Gimnasium, Vermeulen played SA Schools in 2013, and in 2014 and 2015 he represented the SA Under-20 side.
IOL Sport