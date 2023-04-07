Experienced Hyron Andrews replaces injured Eben Etzebeth in Sharks’ starting XV

Durban — The Sharks have replaced injured Eben Etzebeth with Hyron Andrews for their Champions Cup quarter-final clash against Toulouse and with respect to the lanky Andrews, it isn’t exactly a like-for-like swop in terms of brute strength. Still, Andrews is experienced, his work ethic is second to none and he will empty the tank for the cause.

There are two other forced changes to the side that pumped Munster last week, with Grant Williams taking over from injured Jaden Hendrikse and, on the bench, Jeandre Labuschagne is in for the third player who suffered a shoulder injury against Munster, Emile van Heerden. Without Etzebeth the challenge is all the more difficult for the Sharks and vice-captain Lukhanyo Am is expecting a huge battle with the French giants. “The bodies were a bit sore after the Munster game. That was a really physical game, close to Test match demands,” Am said.

“One or two wins get your momentum going and right now we’re in a good space. We’re going to France to go play rugby. “The French sides have a similar style of play to us, with a focus on the set piece and forward dominance with a backline that’s not afraid to move the ball around. It’s almost like-for-like and going to Toulouse, they’re a big side in France with home-ground advantage which is going to be a challenge for us, but it’s something we’ve prepared for. “As South African teams, we like the physical and confrontational side of things and if we bring that against Toulouse’s big pack, it will give us confidence in the game. We just need to minimise the penalties and make sure our discipline is good so we don’t give them opportunities to get into our 22. I think that will give us a fair chance.”

Sharks team for Toulouse: 15 Boeta Chamberlain, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Siya Kolisi (capt) 5 , Hyron Andrews, 4 Gerbrandt Grobler, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Bongi Mbonambi 1 Ox Nche.