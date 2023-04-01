Fierce scrum battles, exciting flyhalves, making history - What to expect when Stormers take on Harlequins

Cape Town A fierce scrum battle between four international props, two of the most exciting young flyhalves in world rugby going head to head and a chance to write their names in the history books for the home side. This is what the European Champions Cup knockout match between the Stormers and Harlequins promises when the two sides go toe-to-toe at the DHL Stadium today (kick-off 4pm).

For the Stormers, a place in the quarter-final of the tournament is up for grabs in only their first season of elite European club rugby. The Harlequins, one of England's top rugby clubs, will be keen to halt the rise of the Cape side in their quest for a spot in the top eight of the competition. John Dobson, Stormers coach, shuffled his backline for this clash but apart from Ernst van Rhyn coming in at lock for cup-tied Ruben van Heerden, kept the pack the same as that which went all out against Leinster a week ago.

Springbok Damian Willemse's move to fullback should provide the home side with more striking power from the back while scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies will speed up the play behind the scrum and ruck. The return of outside centre Ruhan Nel brings stability to the midfield with partner Dan du Plessis. The two, who've formed a formidable centre partnership over the last two seasons, will have their hands full with fellow South African Andre Esterhuizen who will run out for Harlequins in the 12-jersey.

All eyes, though, will be fixed on the front row and scrum battles. Dobson picked his three Springboks in captain Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe and hooker Joseph Dweba to overpower England international Joe Marler, Springbok tighthead Wilco Louw and hooker Jack Walker.

Marler and Malherbe are no strangers to each other having played against each other at Test level, but it will be an interesting contest between Kitshoff and Louw, a former Stormers tighthead. If the battle up front is not spicy enough, two of the most exciting flyhalves in world rugby, Manie Libbok and Marcus Smith, will look to upstage one another to get their backlines going on the attack. Libbok and Smith play a similar style, always looking for that gap to exploit, or to send the ball down the backline for the outside backs to do their thing.

Both possess a brilliant kicking game as well with their kicks off the tee that could be the difference between winning and losing on the day. A couple of Stormers players will reach milestones in the DHL Stadium today with Du Plessis, Van Rhyn, and replacement tighthead prop Neethling Fouche all set to play their 50th match for the team.

Veteran loosehead Brok Harris will make it a combined 250 matches for the Stormers and Western Province if he takes to the field off the bench.



🔗👉🏽 https://t.co/3zAfptskQ6 pic.twitter.com/PheGRCOD2m — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) March 30, 2023 Dobson opted for a six-two split amongst the replacements which indicates that they expect a fierce forwards battle with the English Premiership side. Fullback Clayton Blommetjies and scrumhalf Paul de Wet are the only backs on the bench.

“We have a home Heineken Champions Cup knockout match at DHL Stadium, which is the stuff that dreams are made of. It will be fantastic to also recognise Dan, Ernst, Neethling and Brok, who have all contributed so much to the team over the years,” Dobson said. STORMERS: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ernst van Rhyn, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain).

Replacements: 16 JJ Kotze, 17 Brok Harris, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Gary Porter, 20 Willie Engelbrecht, 21 Marcel Theunissen, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 Clayton Blommetjies HARLEQUINS: 15. Nick David, 14. Joe Marchant, 13. Luke Northmore, 12. Andre Esterhuizen, 11. Cadan Murley, 10. Marcus Smith, 9. Danny Care, 8. Alex Dombrandt, 7. Will Evans, 6. Jack Kenningham, 5. Irne Herbst, 4. Dino Lamb, 3. Wilco Louw, 2. Jack Walker, 1. Joe Marler.