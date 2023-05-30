Durban – Robbers warned Lukas van Biljon that they would kill his children if he fought back when they invaded the former Springbok’s farm at Oranjeville in the Free State. The midnight invasion by six assailants left Van Biljon’s father fighting for his life after being shot while the former Sharks and Bok hooker suffered multiple stab wounds.

The 47-year-old Van Biljon is one of the toughest hookers to play for the Springboks but he was told that his tied-up children would be executed if he resisted while the farmhouse was ransacked According to the “Daily Mail”, Van Biljon’s 70-year-old father, Andre, made a desperate attempt to phone for help and was shot three times for his efforts. He suffered wounds to the chest and hand and is in ICU. A police spokesperson said two of the attackers were arrested after neighbouring farmers were alerted and set up roadblocks.

The spokesperson said: “Six armed men entered the house and tied up the children with cable ties. One man was stabbed and another shot during the robbery.” One of the farmers that came to the aid of the Van Biljons said: “Lukas is a big, strong boy but it was made clear to him that if he resisted, his children would be shot.” The two attackers in custody will be grateful that there are bars between them and the fiery former Bok. In his playing days, Van Biljon was infamous for brawling. He was brutal on the field and off it he was often in trouble for bar fights and for trashing hotel rooms.