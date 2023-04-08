Five players who can provide the spark for Stormers in Champions Cup quarter-final

Cape Town — The Stormers are on a quest to secure a historic Champions Cup semi-final when they face Exeter Chiefs on Saturday in England (kickoff 18:30). With threats across the field, it will be vital for the team to get those players into the game if they are to upset the home side at Sandy Park.

IOL Sport's Leighton Koopman looks at five players who can do the goods for the Stormers. The Bok in Libbok must come to play FILE - Manie Libbok in action for the Stormers. Photo: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix The Stormers will need their star man Manie Libbok in top form if they want to set Sandy Park alight. He pulled the strings against Harlequins last week and if they want to beat another Premiership side, his playmaking at flyhalf will be very important.

That pinpoint accuracy with cross-field kicks, and his deadly passes when they attack from left and right will be vital too. Then, kicking in English conditions, especially out of hand, for territory will be equally important. Yes, Libbok will be encouraged to run as much as he wants to, but finding that territory when his team is under pressure or when he wants to put Exeter under pressure, will be equally important.

Fullback Willemse must hold the fort at the back The Chiefs will, without a doubt, look to put the back three of the Stormers under pressure with kicks from all over the field. Therefore, fullback Damian Willemse will want to deliver an improved performance, especially under the high ball from last weekend. He's definitely the player who should stay at 15 for the remainder of the Stormers' games, as he brings another dimension to their attack.

The way he scored that magnificent try against the touchline last week, is the type of magic the Stormers will hope he can create against Exeter. He also provides another kicking opportunity for the visitors which will be vital in the English conditions. Kitshoff the fetcher?

FILE - Steven Kitshoff carries the ball for the Stormer. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix Yes, his scrummaging will take centre stage today as it's one of the main weapons of the Stormers. But captain Steven Kitshoff will have another big task in the absence of ball-poacher Deon Fourie. Kitshoff is known for getting over the ball when he spots a chance, but with Fourie in the team, he didn't have to focus on it too much. But today will be one of those games where he will have to be the fetcher in the team as the Stormers do not have another player who can really fulfill that role.

This will be an important part of the Stormers' game as they rely heavily on Fourie when the team is under pressure in their half, to disrupt the breakdown of their opponents. Exeter's backs thrive on the quick go-forward ball that their forwards create and Kitshoff will be one of the main guys looking to stop that. A secure lineout for a secure maul

FILE - The Stormers’ Marvin Orie. Photo: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix Harlequins felt the full might of the Stormers' rolling maul last weekend with Springbok lock Marvin Orie being the guy who secured the ball for his side. His contribution in the lineouts will be another vital one for his team as they look to not only secure possession for the mauls but also to disrupt the lineouts of his opponents. But it's not just in this department that Orie's contribution will be needed.

He made a couple of excellent tackles against Harlequins when his team was under pressure on their try line, especially in the seconds before the half-time whistle in Cape Town. The towering lock will look to back up his efforts of last week with another good performance. 50 up for Nel but hopefully not a 50 against his side

FILE - Stormers centre Ruhan Nel in action against Ulster. Photo: Bryan Keane/INPHO/Shutterstock/BackpagePix Outside centre Ruhan Nel will run out in his 50th game for the Stormers, an achievement he will love to celebrate with a win. His defensive organisation, though, will have to be on point on Saturday if he wants to do that and help his team secure a place in the semi-final. At the start of the week, Nel still struggled with a sore ankle, but he's recovered enough to be included in the starting team.

He will have the big task on defence, alongside centre partner Dan du Plessis, to keep the Exeter backline from running riot when they do have their hands on the ball. If they achieve this and get to spread the ball to their dangerous outside backs, it can be another day full of tries for the visitors. @Leighton_K