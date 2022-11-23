Fly to the Rugby World Cup with Air France

Cape Town - With the Rugby World Cup 289 days away, the time to prepare for the showpiece event is disappearing quickly. That is true for the defending champions - the Springboks - the other 19 nations that will be participating, and supporters wishing to join in the celebration of rugby in France, who will host the event.

The World Cup is scheduled to begin on September 8 next year, with the final to be contested on October 28. The Boks begin their defence of the Webb Ellis Trophy against Scotland on September 10 in the ancient city of Marseille, and will then face Romania a week later in Bordeaux. That will be followed by a massive clash against Ireland on September 23 at the Stade de France, Saint-Denis in Paris. They will then close Group B in Marseille with an encounter against the always physical Tonga at the Stade Velodrome. During this period, the Boks will be based in the Mediterranean city of Toulon in the south of France, using the state-of-the-art training facilities of Rugby Club Toulonnais. Although only 60km away from Marseille, Toulon has its own unique flavours and culture, and is a must-visit city for travellers enamoured with medieval and military history.

Provence province is also wine country, and there will be plenty of opportunities to sip on a glass or two while on a gastronomic journey. They have been producing wine in the region for over 2000 years, while talking about rugby enthusiastically for the last century or so. Recently, Independent Media toured both Toulon and Marseille, guided through those cities thanks to Atout France, while experiencing the recent Test match between France and South Africa - narrowly lost by the Boks 30-26 at a packed and atmospheric Stade Velodrome. With the World Cup less than a year away, South African supporters looking to enjoy the sights and sounds of France, with a dash of rugby, should look no further than Air France, who have direct flights from South Africa to Paris, and connecting flights to all major centers within that country.

Air France currently flies direct to Paris seven times a week from Johannesburg and three times a week from Cape Town.