Cape Town - Former Springbok wing Courtnall Skosan is on the radar of the Stormers and Western Province to boost their wing stocks ahead of next season's United Rugby Championship (URC). Apart from Leolin Zas, Seabelo Senatla, Angelo Davids, Suleiman Hartzenberg and Tristan Leyds, the Cape side does not have any other wings with experience currently and it's starting to show at the back-end of the URC and Heineken Champions Cup..

Leyds and Hartzenberg are relatively young when it comes to international club rugby and on top of that, Zas, Leyds and Davids are out injured, with the Stormers and Western Province (in the Currie Cup) unable to call on their services. And with Skosan being a free agent after agreeing to leave Northampton Saints at the end of the season to return to South Africa, he can be a shoo-in at the Stormers.

According to IOL Sport's sources, there's been contact between the Stormers and Skosan with a possible agreement to be concluded soon. The former Springbok winger is apparently keen to join the team even if it means taking a pay cut. The Stormers will jump at the chance to get the experienced Skosan in as the injury to Zas has had a significant impact on the squad. Senatla and Hartzenberg are the only fit wings currently within the squad. Even the Currie Cup side has had to make use of club rugby players, while in-form outside centre Ruhan Nel has been covering the wing in the local competition too.

The 32-year-old Skosan recently decided to return home after being in England since 2021. Before joining the Saints, he was a stalwart for the Lions in the Super Rugby and Currie Cup competitions. After a few outstanding seasons in South Africa, he made his Test debut in 2017 under former Bok coach Allister Coetzee and played 12 Tests.

He scored 95 points in 37 appearances for the Saints which included a hat-trick on his debut against Worcester Warriors back in 2021. His deceiving pace, safety under the high ball and experience can be of great value to the Stormers. Skosan grew up in Cape Town and fits the type of player that Dobson wants in the region – someone who knows how valuable the supporters in Cape Town are to the teams, and the teams to the people.

He is also still in prime form and showed this with some excellent try exploits for the Saints this past season in the English Premiership. The Stormers are still on the hunt for a fullback for next season after the pursuit of Sharks' utility back Aphelele Fassi ended with the Springbok deciding to stay in Durban. Former Stormers stars Dillyn Leyds or Warrick Gelant could make a spectacular return to Cape Town if the Stormers do get their way in signing an international fullback in the near future.