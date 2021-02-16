Former SA Schools captain Muzi Manyike found dead

CAPE TOWN – Former SA Schools captain Muzilikazi Manyike, who has been missing since late last year, has ended in tragedy after his body was identified by family at the Ga-Rankuwa police station.

The 20-year-ol Manyike disappeared last year, which resulted in his ommission from the Lions successful Under-21 campaign.

According to Sport24, a family spokesperson confirmed Manyike’s body had been identified, but that a cause of death was still not known at this stage.

Manyike, who was st to join the national sevens academy in January, was reportedly found on the R101 near Hammanskraal on 20 November, two days after he was last seen on CCTV footage in Pretoria North.

“The family is working with the South African Police Service to establish the circumstances surrounding his death. We would like to express our sincerest gratitude to the South African society as a whole.