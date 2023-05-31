Former Sharks star inducted into English Premiership Hall of Fame

Durban - Former Sharks centre Brad Barritt has been honoured with an induction into the English Premiership Hall of Fame. Barritt is an institution at north London club Saracens where he played 191 games in the famous black jersey as well as 26 times for England. He was called up to play for the British & Irish Lions in 2013 although he didn’t get a Test cap.

Last Saturday at Twickenham, the 36-year-old was honoured at halftime during the Premiership final between Saracens and Sale (Saracens won 36-25), with the vast crowd roaring their approval of the South African’s contribution to rugby in England. When Barritt was in the Sarries midfield, they won five Premiership titles between 2011 and 2019 as well as three Champions Cup titles in 2016, 2017 and 2019. A huge thank you to @premrugby for the incredible honour of inducting me into the Hall of Fame, it was very special to be back at Twickenham.



So proud to have shared the day with @TomYoungs87 & @mattbanahan1 not only two greats, but even better people.



Amazing to have been… pic.twitter.com/rfT92tYg5l — Brad Barritt (@bradbarritt) May 28, 2023 After school at Kearsney College in Durban, Barritt played for the SA U21s, Emerging Springboks and Sharks between 2006 and 2009.

Barritt played 36 Super Rugby games for the Sharks and was in the No 12 jersey when they lost the 2007 final to the Bulls at HollywoodBets Kings Park. “It is an incredible honour. It is not something that you aspire to or dream of and to suddenly get that email is an absolute pleasure,” Barritt said/ “It is the icing on the cake to be able to get this honour on the day my old club Saracens played (and won) the final.”