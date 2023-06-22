Former Springbok Derick Hougaard opens his eyes after more than a week in coma, but not yet out of the woods

Cape Town — Former Springbok and Bulls flyhalf Derick Hougaard opened his eyes and reacted to questions from doctors, family and friends more than a week after slipping into a coma due to illness. His girlfriend, South African singer Nadine shared the news on her social media page on Thursday, but said in the same breath they are still praying for his recovery.

Hougaard has been in a coma in the Steve Biko hospital in Pretoria since falling ill about two weeks ago. "With a lot of thankfulness we can share that Derick opened his eyes," Nadine wrote on Facebook.

"His infection count went down and he is currently receiving antibiotics. The carbon dioxide in his blood also went down significantly and his oxygen intake gets better by the day. "He is reacting to questions and his brain function looks good at the moment," she continued. But the post goes on saying Hougaard is still being treated for other complications although his sedation has been reduced.

'Liefling' as the 40-year-old is affectionately known as in Bulls country is still in a lot of pain according to the post. And he can not yet speak due to the pipes in his throat. "He is very tired, but we are indescribably thankful and excited that he opened his eyes. We are still praying that his lungs heal fully. A thousand thank yous for the prayers, faith and love.