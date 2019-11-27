Former Wallabies fullback Israel Folau has raised his compensation claim against Rugby Australia (RA) and the New South Wales Waratahs to A$14 million ($9.50 million) in an updated court filing.. Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

MELBOURNE – Former Wallabies fullback Israel Folau has raised his compensation claim against Rugby Australia (RA) and the New South Wales Waratahs to A$14 million ($9.50 million) in an updated court filing. Folau, a fundamentalist Christian, was previously seeking A$10 million in damages from RA and the Waratahs, who terminated his four-year contract in May after he posted a meme on social media that said hell awaited homosexuals and other groups.

The 30-year-old filed an amended statement of claim to the Federal Circuit Court on Wednesday that said his termination had denied him a chance to captain the Wallabies.

The statement said Folau's losses and damages included "additional post-playing career monetary benefits" derived from successfully competing in two additional Rugby World Cups and "possible captainship of a trophy-winning Wallabies team".

Folau, who has cast his legal challenge as a fight for religious freedom, is also seeking an apology from RA and the right to resume his international career.