Edward Griffiths has resigned as interim chief executive of Saracens with immediate effect on Tuesday, days after the club accepted their imposed relegation from the top flight at the end of the season. Griffiths, who was Saracens chief executive from 2008 to 2015, had returned to the London-based club for a 12-month period following Nigel Wray's departure as chairman.

"This was always going to be a very short-term appointment, and others are well-placed to drive forward the rebuilding of the club," Griffiths said in a statement.

The club confirmed the recruitment process is underway for a long-term CEO and an appointment will be made in due course.

"The club is very grateful to Edward for temporarily stepping away from his other commitments to provide significant assistance during a difficult period, and wishes him well in the future," Saracens chairman Neil Golding said.