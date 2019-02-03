Siya Kolisi and his Stormers team will want to see just how well their pre-season training went when they take on the bulls. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

If there was any doubt about just how big today’s Super Hero Sunday double-header is, just go try and get a ticket. In theory, the Super Rugby pre-season event may be just two friendlies between South Africa’s four franchises, but one thing’s for certain, we’re set to see a little more of everything than you would in a “normal” friendly ... more supporters, more gees, and maybe a little more competition. Stormers (Thor)

This hammer-wielding god knows all about lightning, thunder, storms and strength (among other things), and if there’s one thing the Stormers can hit you with like Thor puts a hammer to giants, it’s raw pace. The fact that the names of Dillyn Leyds, Seabelo Senatla, JJ Engelbrecht, Sergeal Petersen, Damian Willemse and Herschel Jantjies are printed on the team sheet should make that statement a self-explanatory one. Just think of the devastation these players can cause - and have caused - in broken play or if the ball just goes to hand. Lethal.

Bulls (Captain America)

Pote Human means business, you can tell that just by looking at the side he named for the friendly, two weeks before they face their old foes again in their Super Rugby opener at Loftus.

And while Captain America isn’t exactly known for extraordinary stature, the Bulls line-out is one area where they can stand tall.

While it won’t be the combo of Lood de Jager and RG Snyman trying to make the set-piece an unpleasantly tall task for Robbie Fleck’s men, let’s not forget about No 8 Duane Vermeuelen’s ability at the tail of the line-out.

But the Stormers pack will certainly want to show him who Thor really is.

Lions (Spider Man)

The Lions may not have been able to use their character’s ability to cling to surfaces to get a grip on the Super Rugby trophy yet, but given the finals they’ve played in, you can’t fault their approach. A superior attack (compared to other SA teams) has continuously posed a threat and there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be able to continue on that path at Cape Town Stadium today.

Sharks (Black Panther)

It may not be a sign of superhuman strength, speed or stamina, but motivation can be just as dangerous in large-enough doses.

Who does that motivation belong to? Curwin Bosch ... perhaps.

The talented Sharks back has been mostly used at fullback since Robert du Preez returned to the coastal city.

If the No10 jersey is actually the one Bosch holds dearest, then his opportunity in the general’s position today should see him do his utmost to show why it should be his.

And we all know how good his best can be. That playmaking ability is brilliant enough on its own.

Teams for CT Stadium today

Stormers v Bulls (kick-off 4.15pm)

Stormers: 15 Dillyn Leyds 14 Seabelo Senatla 13 JJ Engelbrecht 12 Dan Kriel 11 SP Marais 10 Joshua Stander 9 Jano Vermaak 8 Juarno Augustus 7 Cobus Wiese 6 Jaco Coetzee 5 Chris van Zyl (capt), 4 Salmaan Moerat 3 Michael Kumbirai 2 Scarra Ntubeni 1 Ali Vermaak

Replacements: 16 Chad Solomon 17 Corné Fourie 18 Wilco Louw 19 Ernst van Rhyn 20 JD Schickerling 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe 22 Kobus van Dyk 23 Herschel Jantjies 24 Damian Willemse 25 Sergeal Petersen 26 Dan du Plessis

Bulls: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Jade Stighling, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Duncan Matthews, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Lood de Jager (capt), 4 Eli Snyman, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Replacements: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Simphiwe Matanzina, 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19 Ruan Nortjé, 20 Ruan Steenkamp, 21 Thembelani Bholi, 22 Embrose Papier, 23 Manie Libbok, 24 Dylan Sage, 25 Johnny Kotze, 26 Divan Rossouw.

Lions v Sharks (kick-off 2pm)

Lions: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Courtnall Skosan, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Nic Groom, 8 Warren Whiteley (capt), 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Kwagga Smith, Marvin Orie, 4 Ruan Vermaak, 3 Carlü Sadie, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Dylan Smith

Replacements: 16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Danie Mienie, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Jacobie Adriaanse, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Dillon Smith, 22 Shaun Reynolds, 23 Sylvian Mahuza, 24 Ruan Combrinck, 25 Vincent Tshituka, 26 Rhyno Herbst

Sharks: 15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Gideon Koegelenberg, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Juan Schoeman

Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Luke Stringer, 21 Wian Vosloo, 22 Phepsi Buthelezi, 23 Cameron Wright





Weekend Argus

