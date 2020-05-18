Help Jean de Villiers give back to rugby

CAPE TOWN - Dr Dean Allen – author, lecturer and historian will be joining Jean de Villiers on a look back at his illustrious career interrupted by multiple injury set-backs in a fundraising effort for Rugby’s Caring Hands.

In a discussion with Dr Allen, De Villiers will look back at his own history alongside rugby in South Africa, including memorable moments within the iconic Newlands stadium which will soon be no more.

Questions will be taken from viewers and where possible they will be put to Jean at the end of the conversation. This event forms part of the extraordinary fundraising efforts that the Players’ Fund are having to venture into as a result of the global Covid-19 pandemic in an effort to ensure that they remain available to their 107 recipients throughout the country.

The event will be broadcast via Zoom in line with the current regulations put in place during the lockdown in the country.

Tickets are priced at R150 per person/couple or family.





IOL Sport