The Lions have an important fortnight ahead, perhaps not in the United Rugby Championship, but certainly in the Challenge Cup. They are in Italy this week to face Benetton on Saturday, before returning to Ellis Park to face Racing 92 a week later in a round of 16 clash.

With that in mind, and with a quarter-final on the line in the Challenge Cup, Morgan Bolton looks at five “players” that must do well this weekend to make an impact in the next. 5. Jaco Kriel The Springbok flank has had a stop-start season, playing in a handful of matches. His outings have been notable, even though his game time remains inconsistent.

Kriel has only played five out 15 games in the URC, a poor return when compared to the requirements of the union. Kriel’s experience, leadership and on-field expertise have all been missed. The veteran’s calmness could have helped the team through a difficult period recently and at the beginning of the year. There are now a handful of matches left and Kriel should be involved, in some capacity, in all of them. ALSO READ: Beating Leinster will be one giant step towards United Rugby Championship glory for the Stormers

4. Reinhard Nothnagel The early-season captain was in good form before his ankle injury in December. He not only comfortably held down his spot in the second-row, but as skipper was growing as a leader in every match that he played. He marshalled his troops well and it was under his leadership that the Joburgers were touted as dark horses early in the tournament. Getting him back up to speed and ready for the Challenge Cup should be a priority.

3. Gianni Lombard Another player who has suffered due to a lack of game time, but is now slowly coming back into his own. Lombard has arguably not played enough rugby this season, and on occasion battled to get the backline running smoothly, especially during earlier outings and as recently as the Sharks loss in February. The continued long-term injury to Jordan Hendrikse - who will only be back at the end of June, or start or July - means that the 25-year-old is now the incumbent flyhalf.

He has certainly improved in recent matches, leading the team to victories over Glasgow Warriors and the Bulls. It is that return to confidence that Lions supporters will want to see more of. ALSO READ: New Zealand Rugby appoint the right guy, but at what cost to the All Blacks’ World Cup campaign? 2. Andries Coetzee

The Bok fullback has not covered himself in glory since his return to the Lions’ Den this season. Coetzee has been frustrating to watch at times, and either through instruction or personal blunders, has made some glaring and fundamental errors - mistakes that have cost the Lions victories. It’s a shame because at this level, the 33-year-old has a lot to give as a player and veteran. Hopefully, if he does get a chance this week, he can start ridding himself of his short-comings.

1. Ivan van Rooyen Okay, admittedly this one is a bit of a cheat as the coach is not a player in the on-field sense, but remains an important player, nonetheless. As such, the next few weeks will be extremely important for Van Rooyen. The Lions coach is under immense pressure and is getting a lashing from all quarters - fans and pundits especially. There is a mathematical chance that the Lions can still make the top eight, but the union has seemingly deferred that dream, and admitted it is probably not possible to reach the playoffs in the URC.