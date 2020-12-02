Hooker Perry earns first start at hooker for Wales v Italy

LLANELLI - Hooker Sam Perry will make his first start for Wales as they look to end a difficult Autumn Nations Cup on a high with victory over Italy in the battle for fifth place in Llanelli on Saturday.

Perry has made three previous appearances off the bench, but will now start for the first time in between props Nicky Smith and Tomas Francis.

Will Rowlands will partner the most capped international of all time, Alun Wyn Jones at lock, with James Botham maintaining his place in the starting line-up alongside Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau in the back-row.

George North returns to outside centre for the first time since Wales beat Italy 42-0 in last year’s Six Nations, while Kieran Hardy and flyhalf Callum Sheedy are the halfback pairing. Louis Rees-Zammit, Josh Adams and Liam Williams make up the back-three.

"Saturday is another opportunity for these players and for us as a squad. It is another opportunity to continue to build and to see the results of all the hard work in training," Wales coach Wayne Pivac said in a media release from Welsh Rugby.