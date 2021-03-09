I believe in the power of action, says Rugby Africa’s chairwoman

JOHANNESBURG – Paula Lanco – a Rugby Africa executive committee member and chairperson of the newly-formed Women’s Rugby Advisory Committee (WRAC) – believes strong women’s leaders can only benefit the game on the African continent. “I believe in the power of action, especially when it appears as though the odds are against us,” said Lanco. “This is greatly evidenced by the impact the benefactors of our women in Leadership Scholarship have and continue to deliver at local level, and more so the rising number of union women presidents and vice presidents in Africa. “I believe in the power of sports to change and touch lives for the better, and that can be seen in the many 'Beyond Sports' initiatives we're rolling out this year especially through our women’s rugby ambassadors, the Unstoppables. “Equally importantly I believe in the power of women to deliver and their ability to rise to the occasion when called upon, and as such the excitement in the co-option of more women in rugby leadership in our WRAC committee and subcommittees.

“This aspect drives and inspires me to do and want more for our women in rugby and my continued quest to push for a brighter future for both our girls and women on and off the field.”

As Lanco explains, she has been involved with rugby administration for over a decade.

“I was first co-opted as a member of the first ever Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Women's Committee in 2011 and following this I was co-opted as a KRU Board Director and placed in charge of Women's rugby in Kenya.

“In 2013 we made history as a Union when I was appointed the first Woman to be duly elected, and as such, I shattered the glass ceiling, paving the way for more women to join in their own right as duly elected members.

“In 2019 I was duly elected as a member of Rugby Africa & in August 2020 I was elected by the Rugby Africa EXCO to form and Chair the first ever Women’s Rugby Advisory Committee.

“It has been a humbling journey filled with many life lessons, great learnings and also great memories.”

African News Agency (ANA)