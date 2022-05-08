‘If I’m picked, I’m going to play Boland rugby,’ says Clayton Blommetjies

Cape Town — “I’m going to bring out my Boland attitude in that game.” That’s the plan, says Cheetahs fullback Clayton Blommetjies should he make the Carling Champions Match team set to face Italy in Queberha on July 2.

Blommetjies was joined by a host of Currie Cup stars for the launch of the second edition of the exciting fixture. Last year, the Champions Team, picked by fans through a voting process, beat Kenya 85-17 at Loftus. While he is eager to feature, the well-travelled back made it clear that he by no means feels guaranteed a spot in the side.

“For me, it’s not a matter of me just being here (at the launch) and expecting to make the team, no, there is so much talent out there and everything is up to the fans. So, I will wait and it would be an honour to play in a match like this. You never know, it could open more doors. You can have this one great game and get calls from overseas from guys telling you that they want you to play for them. “I think if I make this team, I’m going to play Boland rugby…the kind of rugby that was played where I’m from, there was no kicking. “But, everything also depends on who the coach is. There will be those small factors, but if the coach says ‘go out there and do enjoy yourself’, then I’m going to bring out my Boland attitude and play without shackles.”

The 31-year-old also expressed what he believes the match can do for players, especially youngsters. “The reason why the Currie Cup is watered down now is because all our Springboks played back in the day and that’s what made it lekker, that’s why all the sponsors came in. Now, there is too much rugby. “This (Champions Match) is the perfect platform for youngsters. There aren’t Under-19 and U21 competitions anymore, so this is where they can get an opportunity to sign.

“But it’s also an honour for guys like me, Frans Steyn, Ruan Pienaar and Bismarck (du Plessis). It’s still an honour to play in this competition, because legends played in this competition. There’s the late Chester Williams, Bakkies Botha, Victor Matfield… you can name them, they all played Currie Cup and look where they are now. The Currie Cup is where it all started. “People can say it’s watered down, but they still watch it because running rugby is still celebrated.” The Stormers-bound Blommetjies also shared why he’s looking forward to joining John Dobson’s side, while he was quick to acknowledge the massive boots he will have to fill.

“I am looking forward to it. I think it’s time to move on. After eight years at the Cheetahs, I’ve achieved what I wanted to with them, we won two Currie Cups. So I think it’s time to add some new spice to the meal and see how it goes,” he explained.

“I think the type of rugby the Stormers play will make me the Clayton Blommetjies of old, then I can run again. I know I’m going to have to fill shoes, Boogie (Warrick Gelant) was one of the star players from the back. “I just want to go out there and express myself, and I think if I just stick to what I can do, it should be a success.” @WynonaLouw