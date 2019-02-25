UCT ahead of their Varsity Cup match against UWC. Photo: Kevin Sawyer/Varsity Cup

CAPE TOWN – It’s been an up-and-down start to the Varsity Cup for the University of Cape Town, but they have a chance to redeem themselves at the UCT Rugby Fields this evening. Ikeys - who are sixth on the standings after three rounds - will host the University of Johannesburg, eighth, in the first of four clashes (4.45pm kickoff).

The Capetonians’ early campaign featured a close 32-24 win over Varsity Cup newcomers the University of the Western Cape in their opener, before being thrashed 66-5 by a rampaging Stellenbosch University team in front of their home crowd.

They had a bye last week and will go into their third test without their captain and star flank Nama Xaba after he sustained an injury in their first game.

UCT Ikeys during the Varsity Cup Rugby match against UWC on February 04, 2019. Photo: Kevin Sawyer/Varsity Cup

UJ, on the other hand, will look to get the most out of their new personnel as they have a new coach andsome new players. They’ve lost all three of their games so far, including a 23-8 hammering at the hands of North-West University and a 40-19 lesson from the University of Pretoria.

Last week, they also lost to the Central University of Technology away from home.

The other fixtures will see the third and fourth-placed teams, the University of the Free State and NWU, go head to head at Shimla Park. Defending champions Maties will travel to CUT and hunt their fourth straight win, with Tuks hosting Wits in the other fixture.





