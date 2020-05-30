I'll back an orange card trial, says Nigel Owens

Nigel wants to see World Rugby’s idea of an ‘orange card’ trialled — but warned it should not become an ‘opt-out’ for indecisive referees.

The governing body floated the concept of an ‘orange card’ as an extra deterrent for high tackles this week. It would be used as a half-way house between a red or yellow card, and if shown to a player they would be sent off for 15 minutes — as opposed to the usual 10 for a sin-bin.

The tackle would be reviewed by Hawk-Eye technology and the television match official. If the tackle warranted a red card the player would stay off for the remainder of the game. If not the player would still be sin-binned for 15 minutes. Top referee Owens (above) told Sportsmail: ‘I think it’s worth trialling and seeing how it works.

An orange card has its place where it is such a tight 50-50 decision, but it is important we don’t opt out of giving a red card and use an orange as a safety net. If it’s a nailed-on red card, in the first or last minute, you need to still give a red card.