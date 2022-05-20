SA thumped 50-0 by Australia in Toulouse women’s Sevens

Johannesburg - The Springbok Women’s Sevens side were thumped 50-0 by Australia on day one of the Toulouse Sevens on Friday. It was complete one-way traffic as the Australians were rampant on attack, while South African could not manage to score a single point in the clash.

The Springbok Women knew it wasn’t going to be easy in France - their first World Series tournament abroad since Dubai 2018 - given the quality of their opposition. The only other Series tournament they played since then was their Cape Town debut in 2019. The inexperienced South Africans were drawn in pool play with three of the top five sides in the world in Australia, USA and FijI. ALSO READ: We came here to play rugby, says Imbokodo star Eloise Webb ahead of Toulouse Sevens

Australia were first up, and it took just 30 seconds for them to get busy, as Faith Nathan raced away to get the opener. Impact Player of the Series Charlotte Caslick showed her class yet again when she secured a turnover before racing the length of the field to touch down. Nathan's second and a brace to Maddison Levi put Tim Walsh's side 31-0 up at the break to finish off a near-perfect first half, made only easier by the opposition’s struggle with ball retention.

for the opportunity @WorldRugby7s #WomenBoks7s pic.twitter.com/6wnTG0dYKU — Springbok Women (@WomenBoks) May 20, 2022 Bienne Terit built on their already-imposing lead, before Caslick crossed for a second, and the co-captain capped off the emphatic win by completing her hat-trick.

