Springbok Women score 12 tries as they hammer Kenya in Stellenbosch

CAPE TOWN – The Springbok Women’s team got back to action in style, beating Kenya 66-0 in their meeting at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Thursday. The South Africans scored 12 tries in their first match since 2019.

The team differed vastly from the last Test they played – a 38-15 defeat to Scotland in October 2019 – with only prop Yonela Ngxingolo, hooker Lindelwa Gwala, lock Nompumelelo Mathe and centre Chumisa Qawe representing the team again. ⚡ Zintle Mpupha scored four tries as the Springbok Women blitzed Kenya

🗣️ "We needed to see how we have progressed, and I am happy with the effort"

🔗 More here: https://t.co/7dHhXfyA5L pic.twitter.com/ByaO9QTDOv — Springbok Women (@WomenBoks) August 12, 2021 The two sides also met back in August 2019 in a Test the Springbok Women owned 39-0. Stanley Raubenheimer’s side didn’t waste much time and ran in two tries by outside centre Zintle Mpupha in the first 12 minutes.

Fullback Eloise Webb added to their early points when she dotted down not too long afterwards, taking the hosts to 15-0 in the first quarter. All over at Danie Craven Stadium 66-0 win for #WomenBoks Well done squad! pic.twitter.com/cIWv1jYXju — Springbok Women (@WomenBoks) August 12, 2021 Wing Veroeshka Grain added her name to the scoresheet and gave the hosts a commanding 20-0 lead with her five-pointer, and they didn’t stop there. They went 27-0 up when Webb joined the attacking line at pace to race in for her brace, with Mpupha scoring a hat-trick and No 8 Sizophila Solontsi getting in there as well with try number 6 after a strong scrum just before half time to run away with the score (37-0).

The hosts added five more tries in the second half. The second 40 turned out to be another try fest for the home side right from the start, with Felicia Jacobs scoring a quick try from close range before inside centre Chumisa Qawe got a five-pointer of her own pointer (49-0). Big win by Bok Women has Raubenheimer smiling 🏉



🔗https://t.co/NF7SA5Lu1R@WomenBoks @kenyalioness #AfricaAsOne #Riseofwomensrugby #WhyWePlay #Rugby #RugbyAfrica — Rugby Afrique (@RugbyAfrique) August 12, 2021 Mpupha, with a personal tally of 26 points in a match where the backline shined, celebrated her fourth visit to opposition in-goal before she was replaced.

Following that, Raubenheimer made a number of substitutions, but they managed to hold onto their momentum as flank Sinazo Mcatshulwa scored her first. Solontsi got her second, but after that, Kenya managed to keep a lid on the Women Boks. The Springbok Women face Kenya in the second Test on Monday.