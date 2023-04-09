Injured Paarl schoolboy showing promising signs of improvement

Durban - The parents of the Paarl Boys High pupil who suffered a freak rugby injury earlier this week have been overwhelmed by the support from all over South Africa as their child shows positive signs of recovery. Chris Jordaan has not regained consciousness in a Pretoria hospital, but doctors are pleased with how his body is reacting to antibiotics following the bleeding on the brain he suffered when his head hit the ground after a tackle.

“The support we have received is just amazing. There’s no other way to describe it,” Chris Jordaan Snr told Media 24. "I’ve never experienced anything like this or seen anything like this. "People came out of the blue to give support, help and prayers. It’s crazy and I’ve got no words for it.

"All the schools in the Cape, the ones up here, the principals have called and expressed their support. Stuff that the whole town is doing in Paarl … the support has also come from all over South Africa. The father added that the good news is that the doctors are positive the 16-year-old will recover.

"The infection counts are low, so the doctors are very happy and all very positive," Jordaan said. "He’s reacting very well to the antibiotics and we’re all just smiling this morning. They are going to reduce the sedation, so we’re very happy at this point and he’s doing very well. "He’s not conscious yet but I think that will happen over the weekend. They have already shown us the rehab centre where he will go, so the doctors are very happy as well."