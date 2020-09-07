Innovative new event to showcase young sporting talent

CAPE TOWN - Can something be made of this year from a youth sporting perspective? And, for high school athletes, what can be more frustrating than missing out on your final year, your final opportunity, to snag that possible rugby contract or bursary? This, unfortunately, has become the reality for the class of 2020 due to the restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. With all the adjectives and tag-ons this year has to go with it, the ‘lost season’ is probably one of the truest ones. But it doesn’t have to be! While South African schools sport fields lay dormant, The Showcase is an innovative new event aimed at giving young rugby and netball players - aged 12 to 19 - the opportunity to showcase their talents and be scouted – the ultimate window of opportunity considering the platforms that have been taken away this year.

The Showcase is the ultimate window of opportunity for young people considering the platforms that have been taken away by the Covid-19 pandemic this year. Photo: supplied

The three-phase programme - which over 70 schools across South Arica have already joined (there are still spots available and entry is free) - was pioneered by the Old School Sports Group, the award-winning multi-brand team behind the Sports 10s Series and will give rugby and netball players the opportunity to display their sporting and fitness attributes, both digitally and physically, throughout the duration of The Showcase event, which will last 12 - 15 weeks.

Ebrahim Moerat, Showcase Series manager, believes their programme will play a pivotal role in creating a valuable talent identification platform in future: “We are blessed with a lot of talent, but access to opportunities for all players have become a major challenge in recent years, even more so due to Covid-19.

The Showcase is a fresh, innovative and much-needed platform and will contribute greatly as a future talent ID pathway,” he said.

Gerhardi Odendaal, CEO of Old School Group - which runs the events and helps create media content around it - said: “When we saw and heard of all the sad stories of a lost school sport season we really felt we wanted to make a difference, not just to salvage some school sport, but also to get every young aspiring star an opportunity to showcase his or her ability to talent seekers, or even just a little tool and platform these scholars can use to help prepare them for lifelong athletic performance and general well-being.”

The three phases are:

Phase 1, which started in July, is digital and entails participants completing a range of sport-specific strength and conditioning drills, designed to test, nurture, and develop their speed, strength, agility and skill across different sporting codes and age levels. These drills are well known to everybody and easy to perform.

Phase 2 will see the top achievers from Phase 1 getting an invitation to progress. This phase will be hosted at ETA College campuses across the country and will see participants showcase their abilities in front of an audience consisting of talent scouts, selectors, coaches and recruiters. During this phase, all the top athletes in the target regions, ages and sporting codes will have an opportunity to participate and compete individually in something akin to the the CrossFit Games, but for scholars.

Phase 3 will end in a schools’ sports festival, limited spaces will be available for schools wanting to take part in the weekend of team-based rugby and netball matches. This will take place once all Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. It will be hosted to allow as many matches as possible in an entertaining fast-flowing, talent-displaying, strength-versus-strength format and will give teams the opportunity to play against other teams in one location, viewed and broadcast for all to enjoy.

For enquiries or more information visit: http://showcasesports.co.za/

