New Zealand's Aaron Smith (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Ireland. The All Blacks went on to win that game. Photo: Mark Baker/AP Photo

TOKYO – New Zealand will face England in next Saturday's Rugby World Cup semi-finals after the All Blacks pummelled a flat Ireland 46-14 in Saturday's last-eight clash in Tokyo. 🗣"Our bench came on and made an impact. Rory Best, you've been a legend of the game so thanks for what you've given to the game." @AllBlacks skipper Kieran Read reflects on his team's Quarter Final win 👏#RWC2019 #NZLvIRE #RWCTokyo pic.twitter.com/VskBRO1YPI — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 19, 2019

The three-times champions had lost two of their last three matches against the Irish, but Saturday's performance better reflected the All Black's overall record against the men in green which now stands at 29 wins to two defeats, with one match drawn.

After a tight opening 10 minutes, New Zealand flexed their peerless rugby muscles after which the result was never in doubt. The All Blacks ended with seven tries, the first two from scrumhalf Aaron Smith.