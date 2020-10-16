All Blacks’ Beauden Barrett back for Bledisloe Cup battle

WELLINGTON - All Blacks back Rieko Ioane, whose sloppy grounding cost his team a try in the drawn first Bledisloe Cup Test, has been dropped from the starting side for Sunday's second clash against Australia.

The outside centre, who crossed the line on the stroke of halftime last weekend, but failed to ground the ball properly, has been dropped to the bench for the clash with the Wallabies at Eden Park.

Anton Lienert-Brown replaced Ioane at outside centre as coach Ian Foster made four changes to his starting line-up from the disappointing 16-16 draw in Wellington.

"It was our first Test together last weekend and while there were some aspects of our game that we were pretty excited about ... we didn't get the performance that we wanted," Foster said.

Twice world Player of the Year Beauden Barrett, a late injury withdrawal from the first Test, returned at fullback in place of Damian McKenzie.