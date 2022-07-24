All Blacks sack assistant coaches John Plumtree and Brad Mooar

Johannesburg - All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has survived the post-mortem into his team’s series loss to Ireland but there is no such luck for his assistants, John Plumtree and Brad Mooar. According to New Zealand website Stuff.co.nz, Plumtree has been sacked and replaced by Crusaders forwards coach Jason Ryan, who has been the right-hand man to Razor Robertson at the multi-title winning team from Christchurch.

Foster confirmed Ryan’s appointment in a statement on Sunday following “robust and in-depth conversations” after the 2-1 series defeat to Ireland. Foster said forwards coach Plumtree and backs coach Mooar have “now parted ways with the group”. “Right now, I am really feeling for two fine men who are great rugby coaches that made an enormous contribution to the All Blacks,” Foster said. “I have no doubt both coaches will go on to great success and I want to thank them for their hard work.”

Ryan, who has also been the Fiji forwards coach, will join the squad at their camp in Wellington on Monday as they prepare to fly out to South Africa for two Rugby Championship Tests against the Springboks. “Jason is a proven performer with plenty of experience at international level,” said Foster. “Last year we witnessed first-hand the impact he has made on Fiji’s forwards, adding to his continued growth as the forwards coach of the Crusaders. His appointment now is clearly with an eye to the future and to the RWC 2023.”

Also, former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has now formally started his role as an independent All Blacks selector. In addition, Schmidt has a key analysis role and will work with Foster on overall strategy and attack play. Mooar has not been replaced and Foster will take over coaching the backs in the short term while Ryan will run the forwards, helped by scrum coach and former All Blacks prop Greg Feek. The 57-year-old Plumtree has strong links with South Africa — he played 80 games for Natal from the mid-80s to the mid-90s and coached the Sharks from 2008 to 2014.

