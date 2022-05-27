All Blacks setting the benchmark in digital space with SAP partnership

Johannesburg - For decades the All Blacks have been rugby’s world leaders on the field and now they are leading the way off it by joining forces with global technology giants, SAP, to overhaul their digital platforms. The German software giant is famed for its work with the USA’s National Basketball Association (NBA), and the German men’s soccer team in giving them a technological edge and in how the backroom staff uses analytics to give the players a complete information package.

SAP will become New Zealand Rugby’s official technology partner and official cloud software partner, an arrangement that covers everything from fan engagement and backroom operations through to the performance of the All Blacks, Black Ferns, All Blacks Sevens, and the Under-20 teams. The aim is to give the NZR access to data and capabilities that will modernise the organisation, boost the performance of on and off-field staff, and help it reach fans both at home and around the world. ALSO READ: Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber - the watchman’s watching

Angela Nash, chief information and technology officer at NZR, explains: “NZR is undertaking a large digital transformation which really needs the support and expertise of a global technology organisation to help us achieve our vision of becoming the most technologically advanced rugby union in the world.

“SAP is at the forefront of digital enablement globally and has the tools to help us build a team of experts that not only share our vision but are world-class in their skills and capabilities. It is great to have them on board as our first technology partner, working with NZR across all key platforms to review, enhance and enable us to provide technology systems that ensure we are the best both on and off the field.” Scott Russell of SAP, added: “New Zealand Rugby has set an ambitious goal of becoming the most technologically advanced rugby union in the world. As the organisation’s first-ever technology partner, SAP can help NZR meet this goal by driving digital transformation across all areas of the business and introducing game-changing technologies that will help NZR teams run at their best – and win.” IOL Sport