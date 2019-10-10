TOKYO – All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said cancelling Saturday's World Cup match against Italy due to Typhoon Hagibis was a 'no-brainer' but he also had sympathy for the Azzurri after they were denied a chance to play for a place in the quarter-finals.
Italy's slim hopes of staying in the tournament were wrecked by Thursday's decision to scrap the Pool B match in Toyota. Both teams were awarded two points, meaning world champions New Zealand will move on as pool winners while Italy go home.
Hansen said that while having the match called off was frustrating, World Rugby had no other option.
"The reality is we can't control the weather," Hansen said.
"Do we charge on and put people's lives at risk, or do we lead and make a decision that's around making sure people are safe?