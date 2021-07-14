Alun Wyn Jones rejoins British and Irish Lions after recovering from injury

DURBAN – In what is one of the most remarkable comebacks in British & Irish Lions history, original tour captain Alun Wyn Jones will rejoin the Lions touring party in Cape Town on Thursday. The 35-year-old Wesh lock dislocated his shoulder during the Lions’ warm-up match against Japan at Murrayfield on June 26 and the injury appeared to be career-ending, and the Lions left for South Africa with Conor Murray of Ireland the new captain.

But Wyn Jones, the most capped player in the history of international rugby, has completed a miraculous recovery. Following a training session with the Wales squad at their Glamorgan headquarters on Tuesday, and a subsequent medical assessment this morning, he was passed fit to return to the tour in South Africa. "We are delighted to welcome Alun Wyn back," said coach Warren Gatland. "It'll come as no surprise to anyone who knows Alun Wyn that since injuring his shoulder against Japan, he's done everything he can to get himself back.

"It's remarkable really when you consider it's just 18 days since he left us in Edinburgh. "He's been training with the Wales squad since last week and yesterday he had a proper hit out. Following assessment from the medical staff this morning we're satisfied he's fit to return.

“He’s obviously raring to go and from what I’ve seen on video and the feedback we’ve received, he’s certainly not been holding himself back in training. He was really getting stuck in yesterday. “It’s a massive boost for the Lions to welcome a player of Alun Wyn’s stature back.” @MikeGreenaway67