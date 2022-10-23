Amateur Springbok women were out of their depth at World Cup, says coach

Durban — The Springbok women's World Cup campaign didn't end the way they probably would have wanted it to, but coach Stanley Raubenheimer applauded his players for their efforts nonetheless. The South Africans suffered a 75-0 defeat to England in their final Pool C game in Auckland on Sunday, after losing to France (40-5) in their opener and going down to Fiji (21-17) in their first two games in New Zealand.

“I cannot fault the players for the effort, but England outplayed us in all facets today and again showed why they are the favourites to win the tournament," Raubenheimer said. England ran in 13 tries to extend their winning streak against the Boks. "We played well at stages, but once they got going, we had no answers,” said Raubenheimer.

“We did well in the opening 20 minutes, but then gave them the ball near their own line with a simple handling error. From there they slowly took control, especially with their pack. In the end they scored six or seven tries from their rolling maul and we could just not stop that. “They had their kicking game going and by keeping scoreboard pressure on us, we really had nowhere to go. It was a very good performance by them and they deserved the victory.” The South Africans had more preparation in the build-up to the New Zealand showpiece than what they had enjoyed in previous years, but despite that, Raubenheimer admitted that they were disappointed in not having bagged one win.

“We were never going to compete against the top sides given their professionalism and experience, but did give them a good run,” he said. “The defeat against Fiji was really disappointing for us as we targeted that match for a win and a potential place in the quarter-finals. “This tournament showed where we need to be better and where we have shown growth, and that is valuable for the road ahead. Most of these players should be around for the next World Cup and will be much better for this experience.”

Bok captain Nolusindiso Booi applauded England for their win. “We had some say in the game in the opening half, but once they realised that we had a weakness in defending their maul, they were ruthless,” said Booi. “We kept giving away penalties and they kept kicking for the corners and then force the maul. We had no reply to that. Conceding two yellow cards because of that pressure just added to their dominance as our scrum then also buckled.

“We really tried, but they played very well today. They outplayed us and out thought us.” The team will return to South Africa on Tuesday. @WynonaLouw