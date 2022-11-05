Ardie Savea helps All Blacks extend winning run over Wales

Cardiff — Ardie Savea delivered a backrow masterclass to help New Zealand extend their winning streak over Wales to 33 matches with a record 55-23 victory at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday. The All Blacks, who have not lost to the Welsh since 1953, jumped into an early lead with two short-range power tries from hooker Codie Taylor.

Story continues below Advertisement

Wales hit back with a try by debutant winger Rio Dyer converted by Gareth Anscombe, who also nailed two penalties, but a Jordie Barrett try gave the All Blacks some breathing space at 22-13 at the break. Although Wales skipper Justin Tipuric scored a second try for Wales in the second period, it was all about the visitors, Aaron Smith bagging himself two tries in quick succession, followed by Savea, Jordie Barrett (for his second) and replacement hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho. "We knew how tough Wales would be at home," Savea told Amazon Prime, saying that after labouring to a 38-31 victory over Japan last week, "we wanted to put on a performance here to be proud of.

"We still leaked a few points but we'll take that and enjoy the night." Wales coach Wayne Pivac admitted the better side had won. "They applied a lot of pressure and we weren't good enough to get out," he said. "We'll review this game and look to improve. When they got into our 22 they came away with points very often, and that's concerning."

Story continues below Advertisement

By their own high standards, New Zealand have had a varied season, losing a home summer series 2-1 to Ireland and, despite going on to win the Rugby Championship, suffering a first home loss to Argentina. But there was no such weakness in the Welsh capital. An effective midfield blitz defence and an outstanding hard-nosed backrow performance, with man-of-the-match Savea and Dalton Papali'i to the fore, nullifying any Wales threat. Searing break

Story continues below Advertisement

Mo'unga opened the scoring with a penalty in a helter-skelter start to the game. A searing break by Papali'i saw New Zealand set up a series of pick and gos, Taylor eventually driven over for the game's opening try, Mo'unga converting. There was more of the same after Wales strayed offside. Mo'unga kicked to the corner, the All Blacks rolled the line-out into midfield and battered the home defence until Taylor burrowed over for his second try.

Mo'unga converted and Wales were 17-0 down after the opening quarter. Pivac's team were given hope when Dyer claimed a try back after a smart miss move and slick Nick Tompkins pass off a line-out. Anscombe, pushed into the fullback role from fly-half after the late withdrawal of Leigh Halfpenny, converted. A Tompkins dart from an unguarded ruck led a scrambling All Black defence into offside, Anscombe kicking the penalty.

New Zealand scored their third try through Jordie Barrett, the inside centre outjumping Dyer to field a towering Mo'unga crosskick, twist and touch down. The last word of the half went to Anscombe, who booted a second penalty to leave it 22-13 in New Zealand's favour. Wales opened the second period as they needed to, with another penalty kicked by Anscombe.

Aaron Smith then celebrated his 113th Test — surpassing Dan Carter as the most capped All Blacks back — by stepping inside Tommy Reffell and Anscombe for a fine try converted by Mo'unga. Tipuric pounced on a Tomos Williams chip to reply, Anscombe converting to make it 29-23. New Zealand again fired straight back. Savea producing an outrageous dummy to get past Tipuric and offload to Smith, the scrum-half going over for his second try.

Savea then pounced for New Zealand's sixth try as Wales battled to stay within sight. Mo'unga produced a try-saving tackle to haul Anscombe into touch. That proved to be Wales' last proper offensive foray as Jordie Barrett nabbed his second thanks to a great pass from brother Beauden, who also converted.