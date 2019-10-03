Argentina made just one change for their game against England. Photo: Kyodo News via AP

TOKYO – Argentina have made one change to their starting line-up from their Tonga victory for their crunch Rugby World Cup Pool C match against England on Saturday, bringing Javier Ortega Desio in at number eight in place of Tomas Lezana. Having lost their opening match of the tournament to France, the Pumas need to beat England on Saturday at Tokyo Stadium to keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout stage in their own hands.

Coach Mario Ledesma has kept faith with Benjamin Urdapilleta at flyhalf after dropping Nicolas Sanchez in the wake of the French defeat.

Sanchez, who started on the bench against Tonga, misses out altogether with the inexperienced Lucas Mensa offering cover for Urdapilleta.

Julian Montoya retains the starting hooker spot over former skipper Agustin Creevy.