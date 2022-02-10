Argentina Pumas rugby coach ‘Super’ Mario Ladesma quits

Johannesburg - The Argentina rugby team will be under a new coaching staff when they face the Springboks later this year in the Rugby Championship, following the surprise resignation of Mario Ladesma. The much-loved coach was one of Argentina’s greatest players winning 84 caps, which earned the hooker the nickname 'Super Mario’.

After retiring in 2011, he soon became a successful coach, with tenures at Stade Francais, Montpelier, the Waratahs and the Wallabies (scrum coach). Ledesma made a big impact when he took over the Pumas in 2018 and last year they famously beat the All Blacks for the first time, but in 2021 their results were poor and the year ended with a miserable 53-7 defeat to Ireland.

“It’s a personal decision and it’s nobody’s fault,” the 48-year-old said at a media conference. “It’s not because of the players or the staff, it’s just the end of a cycle. It was something I had thought about and discussed with my family.” Ladesma led the Pumas to eight wins, three draws and 22 defeats.