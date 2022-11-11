Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, November 11, 2022

Independent Online
Argentina skipper Julian Montoya ruled out of Wales clash

a group of Argentina rugby players stand together during a Test match

In a statement on their Twitter feed posted Friday, Argentina said Julian Montoya had been sidelined by an injury. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Published 50m ago

Share

Cardiff - Argentina captain Julian Montoya has been ruled out of Saturday's match against Wales with a rib injury, the Pumas have announced.

In a statement on their Twitter feed posted Friday, Argentina said Montoya had been sidelined by an injury sustained during last week's 30-29 win over England at Twickenham.

The Pumas added he would be replaced at hooker by the 37-year-old Agustin Creevy, who plays his club rugby in England for London Irish, with No 8 Pablo Matera taking over as captain.

Revised Argentina team to play Wales (15-1)

Juan Cruz Mallia; Mateo Carreras, Matias Moroni, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Emiliano Boffelli; Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Pablo Matera (capt), Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez; Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno; Francisco Gomez Kodela, Agustin Creevy, Thomas Gallo

Replacements: Ignacio Ruiz, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Eduardo Bello, Lucas Paulos, Facunda Isa, Eliseo Morales, Tomas Albornoz, Matias Orlando

Coach: Michael Cheika (AUS)

AFP

Share

