Argentina skipper Julian Montoya ruled out of Wales clash

Cardiff - Argentina captain Julian Montoya has been ruled out of Saturday's match against Wales with a rib injury, the Pumas have announced.
In a statement on their Twitter feed posted Friday, Argentina said Montoya had been sidelined by an injury sustained during last week's 30-29 win over England at Twickenham.
The Pumas added he would be replaced at hooker by the 37-year-old Agustin Creevy, who plays his club rugby in England for London Irish, with No 8 Pablo Matera taking over as captain.
Revised Argentina team to play Wales (15-1)
Juan Cruz Mallia; Mateo Carreras, Matias Moroni, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Emiliano Boffelli; Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Pablo Matera (capt), Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez; Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno; Francisco Gomez Kodela, Agustin Creevy, Thomas Gallo
Replacements: Ignacio Ruiz, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Eduardo Bello, Lucas Paulos, Facunda Isa, Eliseo Morales, Tomas Albornoz, Matias Orlando
Coach: Michael Cheika (AUS)
AFP