Argentina hooker Agustin Creevy expects Saturday's Rugby World Cup clash with England in Tokyo to be a "lovely battle" of the forwards that the South Americans can win with patience and perseverance.
Creevy is familiar with England's style and the 34-year-old former Worcester Warriors player believes his team are ready for the challenge against the Pool C leaders.
"Knowing how England are going to come at us, they have a good maul, a good line, a good scrum and we're good at all that, so it's going to be a lovely battle," Creevy told reporters.
"They'll get a little bit distracted by that, but they know we are one of the best teams in the world in those formations and they'll come and try to pick us off there.
"I like to say the game goes through the forwards, when they work and go forward the team functions well," he added.